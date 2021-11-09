Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” Coming to Digital and Home Media in December

Wes Anderson’s new film, The French Dispatch, just opened in theaters on October 22. Now, the digital, DVD and Blu-ray release dates have been announced.
What’s Happening:
- Academy Award nominee and visionary filmmaker Wes Anderson presents his 10th film, The French Dispatch. An homage to literary journalism, French culture and classic cinema the film is praised by critics and audiences alike for its exquisite visuals, captivating performances and unique artistry.
- The French Dispatch will be released digitally on December 14, and then comes to Blu-ray and DVD on December 28.
- Our own Mike Celestino considers Wes Anderson among his favorite contemporary filmmakers. Check out what he has to say about the film in his review.
About The French Dispatch:
- Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in the fictional 20th-century French city of Ennui-sur-Blasé. With an all-star cast that includes Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson, this vibrant film is a funny, moving celebration of journalism.