Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” Coming to Digital and Home Media in December

Wes Anderson’s new film, The French Dispatch, just opened in theaters on October 22. Now, the digital, DVD and Blu-ray release dates have been announced.

What’s Happening:

Academy Award nominee and visionary filmmaker Wes Anderson presents his 10 th film, The French Dispatch . An homage to literary journalism, French culture and classic cinema the film is praised by critics and audiences alike for its exquisite visuals, captivating performances and unique artistry.

About The French Dispatch: