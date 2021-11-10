MINILAND USA at LEGOLAND Florida Fully Reopens With Completed Shade Structure

Miniland USA, one of the more iconic sections of LEGOLAND Florida, has fully reopened with a brand new shade structure for the park’s 10th anniversary.
What’s Happening:
- LEGOLAND Florida has tweeted that their Miniland USA section of the park is now fully open AND fully shaded, as was announced as part of the park’s 10th anniversary festivities.
- The tweet read: “Did anyone else notice that things were a lot COOLER in MINILAND today? THAT'S RIGHT, PARTY PEOPLE! MINILAND HAS OFFICIALLY REOPENED WITH OUR BRAND NEW SHADE STRUCTURE!”
Did anyone else notice that things were a lot COOLER in MINILAND today?
THAT'S RIGHT, PARTY PEOPLE! MINILAND HAS OFFICIALLY REOPENED WITH OUR BRAND NEW SHADE STRUCTURE! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/I9yvea1YW3
— LEGOLAND Florida (@LEGOLANDFlorida) November 10, 2021
- In October of 2020, the park announced a slew of fun for the park’s 10th anniversary celebrations, with new shows, events, 4D Movie, and shade structures installed over the park’s Miniland. In September of 2021, more news followed during the 10th anniversary celebrations, along with the opening of The LEGOLAND Story and other festivities, Miniland was set to reopen on October 15th.
- At the time, only part of the area of the park did reopen with completed shade structures, but many of the models of city landmarks and skylines remained unreachable as work continued in the land.
- Now, the work is complete and guests can once again visit Miniland in its entirety and see models of:
- California, including Los Angeles and San Francisco
- Florida, including Daytona International Speedway and Kennedy Space Center
- Las Vegas
- New York City
- Washington D.C.
- The area, known to park guests as a great place to get a tan (at best) offers a gaze into the brilliant work of LEGO Builders, and now, thankfully, a respite from the heat of the Central Florida sun. Even the official website acknowledges this change, saying “That’s right, we've got the gift of cool, sweet shade for our 10th birthday! The most iconic area of LEGOLAND underwent a cool transformation this year and is now OPEN with it's new shade structure that will bring even more enjoyment to this beloved land.”