“Better Nate Than Ever” Coming to Disney+ Spring 2022

Today for Disney+ Day, an update has been provided on Better Nate Than Ever, a live-action musical film coming to Disney+ in Spring 2022.

What’s Happening:

Better Nate Than Ever is based on a novel of the same name by Tim Federle High School Musical: The Musical: The Series .

is based on . Federle adapted his novel for the screen, a story about two 13-year-old friends who sneak away to New York City to audition for a Broadway show when neither of them are cast in their school musical.

Marc Platt is producing, who’s recent work includes Disney’s Cruella and Mary Poppins Returns in addition to La La Land .

and in addition to . Cast members for the film announced today include Aria Brooks, Michelle Federer, Rueby Wood as Nate, Norbert Leo Butz, Lisa Kudrow, and Joshua Bassett as Nate's big brother, Anthony.

Chase your dreams & be a star 🎭🎵 Better Nate Than Ever, an Original Movie streaming on Disney+ in Spring 2022 stars Aria Brooks, Michelle Federer, introducing Rueby Wood as Nate, Norbert Leo Butz, Lisa Kudrow, & Joshua Bassett as Nate's big brother, Anthony! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/7dm7321bQt — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) November 12, 2021

Be sure to follow along with us all day long, as more sneak peeks and announcements are made for Disney+ Day!