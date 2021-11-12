Disney Park Icons Across the Globe Light Up Blue for Disney+ Day

Disney Parks across the globe have lit up blue in celebration of Disney+ Day today, and thanks to the Disney Parks Blog, we have some photos to share of various park icons lit up in “Disney+ blue.”

What’s Happening:

Our own Jeremiah stopped by Disney’s Hollywood Studios this morning to see what the park is doing to celebrate the occasion

Popular Disney+ characters are joining the festivities as well with appearances around the parks. Don’t be surprised to see popular characters like Moana, Variant Loki Up and others at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and at the Disneyland Resort

Guests can also join the Disney+ Day celebration before they even step into the park. Park entry touchpoints will shine Disney+ blue for the occasion and random guests may even experience a special audio surprise from a fan-favorite original Disney+ series.

Disneyland Paris is also rolling out the blue carpet at Walt Disney Studios and celebrating with special character appearances and photo opportunities throughout the day.

Be sure to follow along with us all day long, as more sneak peeks and announcements are made for Disney+ Day!