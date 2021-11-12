Disney+ Teases “Frozen” Involvement in Season Three of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”

Back in September, Disney+ announced a third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and for Disney+ Day a Frozen influence has been teased.

What’s Happening:

A Twitter post from Disney+ has teased that season three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will involve Frozen, likely being the musical that the gang will perform.

Created and executive produced by Tim Federle ( Ferdinand , Better Nate Than Ever ), the third season will follow the group as they leave East High for summer at a sleepaway camp, bringing all the drama with them.

Production will relocate from Salt Lake City, Utah to Los Angeles, California and begin later this year.

The series is inspired by the High School Musical franchise, with seasons one and two taking place at East High School, the setting and filming location of the original movies. The series follows members of the drama club and their advisors as they put on a production of High School Musical: The Musical, with season two bringing the friends back as they perform Beauty and the Beast.

Seasons one and two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are now available to stream on Disney+.

