New Clip Released from Peter Jackson’s “The Beatles: Get Back” Docuseries

by | Nov 12, 2021 8:27 AM Pacific Time

As part of the Disney+ Day festivities, a new clip has been released from Peter Jackson’s upcoming docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back.

What’s Happening:

  • This brand new clip features remastered footage of The Beatles rehearsing “I’ve Got a Feeling” during recording sessions for their Get Back album.
  • The Disney+ original docuseries, directed by Peter Jackson, will be arriving on the streaming service over three days, November 25, 26, and 27, 2021.
  • Made up of never-before-seen, restored footage, it provides the most intimate and honest glimpse into the creative process and relationship between John, Paul, George, and Ringo ever filmed.
  • You can watch the previously released trailer below:

About The Beatles: Get Back

  • Directed by three-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), The Beatles: Get Back takes audiences back in time to the band’s January 1969 recording sessions, which became a pivotal moment in music history. The docuseries showcases The Beatles’ creative process as they attempt to write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years. Faced with a nearly impossible deadline, the strong bonds of friendship shared by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr are put to the test. The docuseries is compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot over 21 days, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and from more than 150 hours of unheard audio, most of which has been locked in a vault for over half a century. Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to this Beatles treasure trove, all of which has now been brilliantly restored.  What emerges is an unbelievably intimate portrait of The Beatles, showing how, with their backs against the wall, they could still rely on their friendship, good humor, and creative genius. While plans derail and relationships are put to the test, some of the world’s most iconic songs are composed and performed. The docuseries features – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles’ last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row, as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band’s final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be.

