“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Gets a New Trailer, Coming to Disney+ in February 2022

The long-anticipated sequel series to hit early 2000s Disney Channel show The Proud Family has been known about for a while now, but we now have a rough release date and a new trailer, just for Disney+ Day.
What’s Happening:
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will pick up with the story of Penny Proud and her family including her parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama. Penny's friends will also join, including Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, and Zoey Howzer.
- The new animated family sitcom is currently in production at Disney Television Animation with creator/executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar, who led the original series, at the helm.
- The series will start streaming on Disney+ in February 2022.
- Back in September, in honor of the original series 20th anniversary, some of the all-star voice cast was revealed in the featurette seen below:
All seasons of The Proud Family are available to stream on Disney+. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will premiere in February 2022. Be sure to follow along with us all day long, as more sneak peeks and announcements are made for Disney+ Day!