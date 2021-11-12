“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Gets a New Trailer, Coming to Disney+ in February 2022

The long-anticipated sequel series to hit early 2000s Disney Channel show The Proud Family has been known about for a while now, but we now have a rough release date and a new trailer, just for Disney+ Day.

What’s Happening:

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

The new animated family sitcom is currently in production at Disney Television Animation with creator/executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar, who led the original series, at the helm.

The series will start streaming on Disney+ in February 2022.

Back in September, in honor of the original series 20th anniversary, some of the all-star voice cast was revealed

All seasons of The Proud Family are available to stream on Disney+. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will premiere in February 2022.