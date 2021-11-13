Writer/Director Stella Meghie Joins Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “The Princess and the Frog” Musical Series “Tiana”

Walt Disney Animation Studios has announced that the director and writer for the Disney+ original series Tiana will be Stella Meghie.
What’s Happening:
- Writer and director Stella Meghie has joined Walt Disney Animation Studios to bring the upcoming Disney+ original series Tiana to life.
- The animated musical series will follow the lead character from The Princess and the Frog in her new life as Princess of Maldonia.
- Stella Meghie’s writing and directing credits include The Photograph, The Weekend, Jean of the Joneses, and episodes of grown-ish on Freeform.
- Tiana will debut in 2023 on Disney+.
What They’re Saying:
- Jennifer Lee, Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer: “Stella brings her immense talent, deep storytelling and love of Tiana and New Orleans to this project. Stella and the Tiana team have been dreaming up a series that takes Tiana to new places, both physically and emotionally, and is full of the unexpected.”
- Stella Meghie: “I have always dreamt of one day creating a project at Disney Animation, having been a lifelong fan of their films. When Jennifer Lee reached out and asked if I would be interested in directing a series about a Disney Princess, it was a dream come true. To have that dream come to reality, and have that princess be Tiana – the first Black Disney princess – is beyond my wildest. I can’t wait for fans to see where we are taking this wonderful character and her story.”
Thank you to Walt Disney Animation Studios for entrusting me to continue Tiana’s story. Extend the legacy of Princess and the Frog. Writing and directing at @disneyanimation was a dream before I even knew it was possible. TIANA coming in 2023 to @disneyplus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/1y5TQtbKEu
— Stella Meghie (@stellamink) November 12, 2021