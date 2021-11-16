Disney’s “Encanto” Heading to the El Capitan Theatre November 23 – December 5, 2021

The legendary El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA will be hosting the theatrical run of Disney’s latest animated feature, Encanto.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s Encanto will be playing at the El Capitan Theatre from November 23 through December 5, 2021.

Daily show times will be at 10:00AM, 1:00PM, 4:00PM, 7:00PM and 9:55PM. Showtimes and dates are subject to change.

There will be a Spanish language screening of Encanto on Sunday, December 5 at 4:00PM.

on Sunday, December 5 at 4:00PM. The El Capitan’s usual Opening Night Fan Event takes place on Tuesday, November 23 at 7:00PM. Guests will be among the first to see Encanto , and each ticket includes one reserved seat, one Limited Edition 2000 Encanto Pin, one Encanto Themed Souvenir Credential with Lanyard, 64oz Popcorn Tub and one 20oz Bottled Beverage. Tickets for this special opportunity are $50.00 per person.

Tote (while supplies last). Tickets are available now at ElCapitanTheatre.com

About Encanto:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto opens in theaters November 24, 2021.