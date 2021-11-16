Marvel Shares Interesting Tease for the Aftermath of “Death of Doctor Strange”

Marvel shared an interesting tease regarding the ongoing comic event “Death of Doctor Strange.” It appears the Marvel Universe will soon be graced with a brand new Sorcerer Supreme.

Coming in March, the aftermath of “Death of Doctor Strange” leads into a new ongoing series starring the new Sorcerer Supreme

No further information on this upcoming follow up to the current series has been shared at this time but be sure to stay tuned in the coming weeks for more details.

