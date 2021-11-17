Disney+ Launches Holiday Collection With More Festive Streaming Still to Come

by | Nov 17, 2021 8:44 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

All of your holiday streams will come true with Disney+’s second-annual Season’s Streamings celebration. Disney+ is bringing holiday cheer with new originals and classic holiday content for families to enjoy together.

  • As of this week, subscribers can find all of their favorite holiday-themed episodes, films, shorts and specials in the new holiday collection available on the service.

  • In addition to the Disney+ original content the whole family can enjoy this holiday season, the Season’s Streamings collection will feature holiday-themed episodes, films, shorts and specials.
  • Subscribers can celebrate the holidays at home with new and classic content. In honor of its 25th Anniversary, fans can also watch the holiday classic Jingle All The Way streaming now on Disney+. The new Disney Channel Original Movie Christmas…Again?! will also be available Friday, December 3 on the streaming service.
  • Below is a full list of content included in this year’s holiday collection now available to all Disney+ subscribers.

Disney+ Holiday Collection:

  • Movies and Specials
    • 'Twas the Night
    • 12 Dates of Christmas
    • A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa – Premiering November 19
    • Babes in Toyland
    • Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
    • Christmas…Again?! – Premiering December 3
    • Cloud 9
    • Cool Runnings
    • Decorating Disney Holiday Magic’
    • Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)
    • Disney Channel Holiday House Party
    • Disney Channel's Epic Holiday Showdown
    • Disney's Fairytale Weddings: Holiday Magic
    • Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special – Premiering November 26
    • Ernest Saves Christmas – Premiering November 26
    • Frozen
    • Frozen 2
    • Full-Court Miracle
    • Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!
    • High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
    • Home Alone
    • Home Alone 2
    • Home Alone 3
    • Home Alone 4 – Premiering December 17
    • Home Alone: The Holiday Heist – Premiering December 17
    • I’ll Be Home For Christmas
    • Ice Age – Premiering December 3
    • Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas – Premiering November 26
    • Jingle All The Way
    • Jingle All The Way 2
    • Life Size 2
    • Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas – Premiering December 10
    • Mickey's Christmas Carol
    • Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
    • Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
    • Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
    • Santa Buddies: The Legend of the Santa Paws
    • Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
    • Snow Buddies
    • Snowball Express
    • Snowglobe
    • The Christmas Star
    • The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
    • The Disney Holiday Singalong
    • The Mistle-Tones
    • The Muppet Christmas Carol
    • The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
    • The Santa Clause
    • The Santa Clause 2
    • The Santa Clause 3
    • The Search for Santa Paws
    • The Ultimate Christmas Present
    • Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
    • Togo
    • Toy Story: That Time Forgot
    • While You Were Sleeping
    • Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year  
  • Holiday Shorts
    • Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
    • From Our Family to Yours
    • Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
    • Once Upon a Snowman
    • Pluto’s Christmas Tree
    • Prep & Landing
    • Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
    • Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa
    • Puppy for Hanukkah – Premiering November 19
    • Santa's Workshop
    • The Small One
  • The Simpsons Christmas Episodes
    • Bobby, It's Cold Outside
    • Grift of the Magi
    • Holidays of Future Passed
    • I Won't Be Home for Christmas
    • Kill Gil, Volumes I & II
    • Marge Be Not Proud
    • Miracle on Evergreen Terrace
    • She of Little Faith
    • Simpsons Christmas Stories
    • Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire
    • Skinner's Sense of Snow
    • The Burns and the Bees
    • The Fight Before Christmas
    • The Nightmare After Krustmas
    • ‘Tis the 30th Season
    • ‘Tis The Fifteenth Season
    • White Christmas Blues

Disney+ Originals:

  • With even more highly anticipated content coming to the service in 2022, Disney+ makes the perfect holiday gift for fans of all ages.
  • To give the gift of Disney+ this holiday season, visit https://www.disneyplus.com/welcome/gift-subscription.
  • Festive Disney+ originals this holiday season will include:
    • Hawkeye – Premiering November 24
    • Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition – Premiering December 17
    • Godmothered
    • High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
    • Home Sweet Home Alone
    • LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
    • Noelle
    • Once Upon a Snowman
    • Arendelle Castle Yule Log

New Originals Premiering This Holiday Season from The Disney Bundle:

  • Subscribers to The Disney Bundle will have something for everyone to enjoy this holiday season.
  • ESPN+ will offer more than 5,000 men’s and women’s college basketball games this season, UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier on Dec. 11, 21 exclusive NHL games through the end of the year and weekly episodes of Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, a first-hand account of Brady’s 10 Super Bowl appearances premiering Nov. 16.
  • In addition to Hulu’s extensive library of hit TV series and films, Hulu subscribers can stream exclusive Originals including:
    • The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For (November 18)
    • Season 2 of the critically acclaimed The Great (November 19)
    • A Very Solar Holiday Opposites Special (November 22)
    • Candified: Home for the Holidays (December 1)
    • Season 2B of the Emmy Award-nominated series Pen15 (December 3)
    • Season 2 of Crossing Swords (December 10)
    • Sci-fi thriller film “Mother/Android” (December 17)
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
