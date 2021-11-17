Sterling K. Brown to Star in Searchlight Pictures’ “The Defender”

According to Variety, Searchlight Pictures has acquired the script rights to The Defender, which will star Sterling K. Brown as the pioneering lawyer Scipio Africanus Jones.
- Sterling K. Brown will star in The Defender as Scipio Africanus Jones, who risked his life and career to defend the Elaine Twelve — a group of 12 Black sharecroppers sentenced to death for allegedly being involved in the murder of a white man during the Elaine Massacre of 1919 in Arkansas.
- The Defender will be directed by George Tillman Jr. (The Hate U Give), with 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen on board to produce.
- The script is penned by E. Nicholas Mariani, originally a 2018 Black List selection, with the studio acquiring the rights to the project in a competitive situation.
- Miarani will executive produce the movie alongside Danielle Reardon, with Dantram Nguyen, Katie Goodson-Thomas and Richard Ruiz overseeing the project for Searchlight.
- Sterling K. Brown currently stars in NBC’s This Is Us and is known for his performances in American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson, Black Panther and Frozen 2.