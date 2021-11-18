Bob Chapek Loves Disney Parks Pickles and Reveals Other Disney Favorites

Disney CEO Bob Chapek sat down with Jeffrey R. Epstein for the D23 Inside Disney podcast to talk about some of his Disney favorites.
- During his conversation with Epstein, Chapek discussed several of his Disney favorites, including:
- Favorite Disney Animated Movie – The Little Mermaid
- Favorite Disney Live-Action Movie: Pirates of the Caribbean Curse of the Black Pearl
- Favorite Star Wars Droid: BB-8
- Favorite Marvel Super Hero: Hulk
- Favorite Binge on Disney+: Marvel Cinematic Universe
- Favorite Disney Resort Hotel: Riviera
- Favorite Disney Parks Snack: Pickles
- Favorite Disney Memory: The Invictus Games
More from Chapek’s interview:
- While making a guest appearance on the podcast, Chapek reveled that D23 would have “a sneak peek of the Disney 100 celebration launch at Destination D.”