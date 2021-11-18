Disney Announces Support of Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation’s Scholarship Fund in New Featurette with Cast of “Encanto:

Lin-Manuel Miranda and stars of Encanto announced that Disney has pledged support of the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation’s Scholarship Fund in an effort to promote learning and develop future musicians around the world.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today Disney shared a new featurette Encanto that showcased Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephanie Beatriz and John Leguizamo.

that showcased Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephanie Beatriz and John Leguizamo. The trio helped to announce that Disney is supporting the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation’s Scholarship Fund to help develop future Latin music creators globally.

The Scholarship Fund will also support additional organizations to expand music education across Colombia.

This is just one of the many ways that Disney is remaining true to their commitment to empower the next generation of storytellers and innovators.

In addition, The Walt Disney Company Latin America will be donating funds to Colombian organizations that promote youth and community development through access to education across the country.

Did You Know?:

The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation is helping to provide education equity, access and success and preserving Latin music for generations to come.

The Scholarship Fund has provided nearly 300 scholarships over the last six years with an investment of $6 million+ and has enabled students from 24 countries to gain access to a quality education.

The Fund boasts a 100 percent graduation rate and provides students with financial support and experiential learning.

Celebrated artist, actor, and musician Miranda, (Hamilton) wrote eight original songs for Encanto, while Beatriz and Leguizamo bring their talents to the film as the voices of Mirabel and Bruno, respectively.

What They’re Saying:

Lin-Manuel Miranda: “Music is universal. Music education helps students to connect to other cultures, and understand the world around them to become true global citizens.”

“Music is universal. Music education helps students to connect to other cultures, and understand the world around them to become true global citizens.” Tanya Ramos-Puig, president of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation: “Extraordinary partnership requires a shared mission, vision and commitment to action to truly make a difference, and we are delighted to work with Disney. Disney’s commitment to diversity and inclusion via storytelling reflects our own mission to celebrate, elevate and preserve Latin music’s cultural heritage. With their generosity we will be able to continue to provide access to a quality education and invest in creating a pipeline of future Lain music creators.”

“Extraordinary partnership requires a shared mission, vision and commitment to action to truly make a difference, and we are delighted to work with Disney. Disney’s commitment to diversity and inclusion via storytelling reflects our own mission to celebrate, elevate and preserve Latin music’s cultural heritage. With their generosity we will be able to continue to provide access to a quality education and invest in creating a pipeline of future Lain music creators.” Stephanie Beatriz: “Music education helps empower young people to dream about their possibilities, build their talents and skills, and become their wildest dreams.”

“Music education helps empower young people to dream about their possibilities, build their talents and skills, and become their wildest dreams.” John Leguizamo: “Students learn in many different ways. Music allows young people to express themselves in a unique way, which motivates their learning and confidence.”

Encanto arrives in theaters on November 24, 2021