Swing into Action with the Disney Junior “Spidey and His Amazing Friends” Soundtrack from Walt Disney Records

Parents and kids who have been cheering “go, webs go!” as they watch Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends are in for a musical treat as Walt Disney Records has released the show’s soundtrack.

What’s Happening:

Spidey, Spin and Ghost Spider are here to save the day from bad guys and troublemakers and now fans of all ages can rock out to their awesome tunes with the new series soundtrack.

Available today on various streaming platforms is the Disney Junior Music: Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends soundtrack featuring music by Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump.

soundtrack featuring music by Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump. Stump wrote and performed the theme song “Super Hero on the Beat” “Spin, Spin, Spin” “The Trace-E Shake” “Super Hero”

Families can listen to the soundtrack on their favorite music platforms

For even more Disney Junior tunes, the Disney Junior Hits Playlist

What They’re Saying:

Patrick Stump: "I've gotten so attached to these characters after writing all the music for the first season of 'Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends,' so I jumped at the chance to write more songs for them."

Series Synopsis: