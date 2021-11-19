Encanto-Inspired Murals Added to Disney Springs

Disney’s Encanto is just a few days away from its November 24th release, and Disney Springs is celebrating with a series of murals inspired by the film.

These four beautiful murals feature art from Colombian artists that is inspired by the look and feel of Encanto.

The artists featured are Jhonny Nunez, Sebas Pakui, Catalina Estrada and Ledania.

These murals can be found on a set of construction walls just outside the AMC Theatre on the West Side.

About Encanto:

tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. The film is directed by Jared Bush (co-director Zootopia) and Byron Howard (Zootopia, Tangled), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez), and produced by Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer; the screenplay is by Castro Smith and Bush. Encanto features original songs by Emmy, GRAMMY and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda ( Hamilton Moana); Germaine Franco (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) composed the original score.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto opens in theaters November 24, 2021.