“Ron’s Gone Wrong” Set to Arrive on Disney+ on December 15th

Locksmith Animation’s Ron’s Gone Wrong is set to arrive on Disney+ just in time for holiday fun with the family on December 15th!

What’s Happening:

Ron’s Gone Wrong from 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation is set to start streaming on Disney+

from 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation is set to start streaming on Witness the crazy adventures between a B*Bot and his human best friend, as they discover self-acceptance and courage along the way. In addition to streaming on Disney+, the movie will be available to stream on HBO Max on December 15.

In Ron’s Gone Wrong , things go hilariously awry when Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler, receives a malfunctioning, digitally connected device that’s supposed to be his “best friend out of the box.” In this action-packed animated story set against the backdrop of the social media age, a boy and his robot discover the wonderful messiness of true friendship.

, things go hilariously awry when Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler, receives a malfunctioning, digitally connected device that’s supposed to be his “best friend out of the box.” In this action-packed animated story set against the backdrop of the social media age, a boy and his robot discover the wonderful messiness of true friendship. The movie is directed by Sarah Smith and Jean-Philippe Vine and co-directed by Octavio E. Rodriguez and stars: Jack Dylan Grazer as Barney Pudowski Zach Galifianakis as Ron Olivia Colman as Donka Pudowski Ed Helms as Graham Pudowski Justice Smith as Marc Wydell Rob Delaney as Andrew Morris Kylie Cantrall as Savannah Meades Marcus Scribner as Alex Ricardo Hurtado as Rich Thomas Barbusca as Jayden

Ron’s Gone Wrong will also be available on Blu-ray and at all digital stores

will also be available The film comes from Locksmith Animation, a premier producer of CG animated movies for global audiences based in London, saw its debut film Ron’s Gone Wrong released by the Walt Disney Company under the 20th Century Studios banner on October 22, 2021. The studio is also producing the holiday feature film That Christmas, based on writer/director Richard Curtis’ (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love Actually) series of Christmas children’s books and is in development on a musical/comedy film at Warner Bros. Pictures.