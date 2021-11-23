“Ron’s Gone Wrong” and Other 20th Century Films to be Streamed on Both Disney+ and HBO Max

In some strange news from the world of streaming, 20th Century’s Ron’s Gone Wrong will be streamed on both Disney+ and HBO Max, as part of an unusual deal between Disney and WarnerMedia.

What’s Happening:

next month. The deal is not expected to get renewed beyond 2022, as Disney wants to keep all 20th Century Studios movies exclusively on their own streaming outlets.

Under the tweaked pact, HBO/HBO Max will share co-exclusive rights with Disney+ and Hulu to a selection of titles from 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures. HBO/HBO Max will retain pay-one TV window exclusivity on approximately half the slate through 2022.

In addition, Disney agreed to accelerate the start of the pay-one window for the 20th Century Studios films on HBO/HBO Max, while still honoring the previously announced exclusive theatrical windows. WarnerMedia and Disney also have ad-placement rights within select Fox films for their direct-to-consumer services (HBO Max With Ads and Hulu) after an ad-free window.

We previously reported Ron’s Gone Wrong heading to Disney+, which includes more information on the film. Ron’s Gone Wrong is the first film to be available on both HBO Max and Disney+, slated to premiere on both services starting December 15.

About Ron’s Gone Wrong:

In Ron’s Gone Wrong, from 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation, things go awry when socially awkward middle-schooler Barney (voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer) receives Ron (Zach Galifianakis), a malfunctioning, digitally connected device that’s supposed to be his “best friend out of the box.” The movie is directed by Sarah Smith and Jean-Philippe Vine and co-directed by Octavio E. Rodriguez. Julie Lockhart and Lara Breay produce with executive producers Sarah Smith, Peter Baynham, and Elisabeth Murdoch. The movie is written by Sarah Smith and Peter Baynham with music by Henry Jackman.