Cast of “Aladdin” on Broadway Stops By Good Morning America

The cast of Aladdin the Musical has been back on stage for a few weeks now, and today, they stopped by GMA to give a rousing performance of some of the songs from the hit stage show.

What’s Happening:

The cast of Broadway’s Aladdin stopped by ABC Good Morning America to help welcome the show back to Broadway as it nears its 8th anniversary.

The hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway to critical acclaim at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2014, where it quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records.

Worldwide it has welcomed more than 10 million people and grossed over $1 billion. By the end of 2021, it will be playing in Holland, Germany and Mexico, in addition to Broadway.