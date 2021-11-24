New Collectible Key Celebrating Le Carrousel de Lancelot To Be Released at Disneyland Paris

The next collectible key in a series celebrating attractions found at Disneyland Park is set to be released, and this one focuses on the iconic Fantasyland merry-go-round, Le Carrousel de Lancelot.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris

Digital tickets are required to purchase the key and can be booked on the Lineberty App starting next Wednesday, December 1st at 6:00 PM.

“Last Chance” tickets will be available on Thursday, December 2nd, starting at 12:00 PM.

The original Lineberty ticket (no screenshots and no videos will be accepted) is required to purchase the Carrousel de Lancelot collectible attraction key, and must be presented when the sale takes place at Sir Mickey’s Boutique in Fantasyland at Disneyland Paris at 9:00 AM.

There is a limit of two keys per transaction.

The key honors Le Carrousel de Lancelot, where guests have the opportunity to mount a hand-sculpted, noble steed on Disneyland’s merry-go-round, before setting off on a whimsical fairytale ride they'll never forget.

Earlier this month, a new collectible key honoring La Taniere du Dragon was released