“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guests List: Kathy Griffin, Billy Crystal and More to Appear Week of November 29th

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 29th-December 3rd:
- Monday, November 29
- Kathy Griffin
- Alan Ruck
- Musical Guest Inhaler
- Tuesday, November 30
- Billy Crystal (Mr. Saturday Night)
- Jay Ellis (Insecure)
- Wednesday, December 1
- Ken Jeong (I Can See Your Voice)
- Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle (Pen15)
- Thursday, December 2
- Riz Ahmed (Encounter)
- Friday, December 3
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 19th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.