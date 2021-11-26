Legendary Songwriter Stephen Sondheim Passed Away Today at the Age of 91

One of history’s all-time greatest lyricists and song-writers, Stephen Sondheim, sadly passed away today at the age of 91.
- According to The New York Times, Stephen Sondheim was not known to be ill, so his death this morning at the age of 91 was a sudden and unexpected one.
- An intellectually rigorous artist who perpetually sought new creative paths, Mr. Sondheim was the theater’s most revered and influential composer-lyricist of the last half of the 20th century, if not its most popular.
- Two of Sondheim’s earliest successes were West Side Story and Gypsy. In fact, the latest adaptation of West Side Story to film is to be released just next month.
- One Broadway project of Sondheim’s which was adapted to film by Disney was Into the Woods, a fairytale feast released back in 2014.
- Other famous projects of Sondheim’s include:
- Company (1970)
- Follies (1971)
- A Little Night Music (1973)
- Pacific Overtures (1976)
- Sweeney Todd (1979)
- Merrily We Roll Along (1981)
- Sunday in the Park With George (1984)
- Into the Woods (1987)
- For a complete retrospective into Stephen Sondheim’s life and career, check out the original New York Times post.