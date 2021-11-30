Disney’s “Encanto” to Be Presented in Spanish at El Capitan Theatre December 5

Hollywood’s legendary El Capitan Theatre, which is presenting Disney’s Encanto now through December 5th, will offer a special Spanish language screening of the film on Sunday, December 5th, 2021..

What’s Happening:

Encanto will offer a special Spanish language screening of the film on Sunday, December 5th, 2021 at 4:00pm.

will offer a special Spanish language screening of the film on Sunday, December 5th, 2021 at 4:00pm. At all screenings of Encanto guests can see Mirabel live on the El Capitan stage before each show and take a picture at a themed photo op in the lobby. Guests also have the opportunity to purchase Encanto themed concession items.

guests can see Mirabel live on the El Capitan stage before each show and take a picture at a themed photo op in the lobby. Guests also have the opportunity to purchase Encanto themed concession items. Family Packs are also available for $75 each, and include 4 Reserved Tickets, 4 64oz Popcorn Tubs, 4 Bottle Beverages and Parking @ Hollywood & Highland. Additional tickets can be added by calling 1-800-Disney6 (347-6396).

Daily showtimes for English-spoken showings Encanto are 10:00AM, 1:00PM, 4:00PM, 7:00PM and 9:55PM. Showtimes and dates are subject to change.

About Encanto:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. The film is directed by Jared Bush (co-director Zootopia) and Byron Howard (Zootopia, Tangled), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez), and produced by Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer; the screenplay is by Castro Smith and Bush. Encanto features original songs by Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Moana); Germaine Franco (“Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” “Little,” “Tag”) composed the original score.

Encanto is now playing in theaters nationwide and will be streaming on Disney+ starting December 24th.