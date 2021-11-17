Everything Coming to Disney+ in December 2021 (Including “Encanto”)

by | Nov 17, 2021 1:32 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Disney+ has revealed their release plans for December, the breaking news being that Encanto will begin streaming on December 24th. Some big new originals are coming, including The Book of Boba Fett and the animated feature Diary of a Whimpy Kid. Here’s everything we know is coming to Disney+ next month.

New Exclusives

Movies

Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Friday, December 3rd

“The first book in Jeff Kinney’s worldwide bestselling series comes to Disney+ in the all-new animated adventure Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Greg Heffley is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous – he just has to survive middle school first. To make matters worse, Greg’s lovable best friend Rowley seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying! As details of his hilarious – and often disastrous – attempts to fit in fill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what is right.”

The Rescue – Friday, December 3rd

"The Rescue chronicles the against-all-odds story that transfixed the world in 2018: the daring rescue of twelve boys and their coach from deep inside a flooded cave in Northern Thailand. The Rescue shines a light on the high-risk world of cave diving, the astounding courage and compassion of the rescuers, and the shared humanity of the international community that united to save the boys.”

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition – Friday, December 17th

“Hand-crafted from paper art by Brittney Lee, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ acclaimed visual development artist on Frozen and Frozen 2, this warm and inviting hearthside scene sets a festive holiday mood. Stylized cut-out paper flames combine with imaginative visual effects (including a touch of snow provided by Elsa) and silhouetted images of Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven to add to your holiday fun and enjoyment.”

TV Shows

  • The Book of Boba Fett
    • December 29th – Episode 1
  • Hawkeye
    • December 1st – Episode 3
    • December 8th – Episode 4
    • December 15th – Episode 5
    • December 22nd – Episode 6 (Finale)
  • Disney Insider
    • December 1st – “Alice Through the Years, Creative Directing DWTS, Princess Provisions”
    • December 8th – “Star Wars Action Figures, A Beauty and the Beast Anniversary, Disney On Ice”
  • Welcome to Earth
    •  December 8th – All 6 Episodes
  • Foodtastic
    • December 15th – All 11 Episodes

New Library Additions

Friday, December 3rd

  • Christmas… Again?!
  • Disney Holiday Magic Quest
  • Edward Scissorhands
  • Ice Age
  • Ice Age: Continental Drift
  • Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas
  • Million Dollar Arm
  • Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Wednesday, December 8th

  • The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)
  • Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2, 11 episodes)
  • Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S1)
  • Muppet Babies (S3, 4 episodes)
  • Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)
  • Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 10 episodes)

Friday, December 10th

  • Tron: Legacy

Wednesday, December 15th

Friday, December 17th

  • Home Alone 4
  • Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Wednesday, December 22nd

  • Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 5 episodes)

Friday, December 24th

  • Encanto
  • King Tut In Color
  • Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids

Wednesday, December 29th

  • T.O.T.S. (S3)

Friday, December 31st

  • 80s Top Ten (S1)

Weekly Watch Guide

Want to stay up to date with everything on Disney+ each week? Our Weekly Watch Guide publishes every Friday when new exclusives launch and includes every addition that week in addition to library highlights that point out milestone anniversaries or themed content around holidays and special events. Click here to check it out.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
