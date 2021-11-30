Traditional Gingerbread Houses Arrive in the American Adventure Pavilion at EPCOT

Guests to EPCOT at Walt Disney World can experience the annual tradition and visit the Gingerbread Houses on display in the center rotunda of the American Adventure pavilion.

What’s Happening:

Located in the lobby of The American Adventure EPCOT

There are three displays, one representing the Lincoln Memorial, another representing the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, and the last one indicative of The American Adventure pavilion itself.

The gingerbread houses have quite the following, and fans will notice several differences this year. As part of the World’s Most Magical Celebration, celebrating 50 years of Walt Disney World, each gingerbread house on display in the American Adventure rotunda features a chocolate emblem of the 50th anniversary logo. Hidden (and some not-so-hidden) Mickeys are peppered throughout, ranging from faux topiaries in the displays, to little gold emblems featuring the popular three-circled look.

