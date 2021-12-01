Disney Channel’s “Gabby Duran and the Unsittables” Cancelled After Two Seasons

by | Dec 1, 2021 2:54 PM Pacific Time

Despite a season 2 finale that set up a third season of hijinx and adventure, Disney Channel’s Gabby Duran and the Unsittables has been cancelled.

What’s Happening:

  • An Instagram post from Nathan Lovejoy, a cast member in the Disney Channel series, Gabby Duran and the Unsittables has confirmed that there will not be a season 3, and that the show has been cancelled.
  • The series followed 13-year old Gabby Duran (Kylie Cantrall) who inadvertently lands a job babysitting an unruly group of VIP extraterrestrial children disguised as everyday kids. Resourceful and courageous, Gabby steps up to the challenge to protect these youngsters and their secret identities, and prove she’s the best babysitter in the galaxy.
  • Lovejoy played Principal Swift, an eccentric school principal (and extraterrestrial) who hires Gabby to babysit the youngsters he looks after.
  • The season 2 finale of the show didn’t leave us with any kind of cliffhanger or anything, but it definitely was geared up to leave us wanting more in a third season. Now, sadly, that will not occur.
  • Along with the news that the series has been cancelled, Lovejoy added thanks to the viewers, and thanks to the cast that he worked with on the show.
  • Lovejoy captioned the photo set: “Last ones from the vault. Some of you wanted to know if there’s a s3 coming. Alas, there is not.  What a ride it’s been though and thank you all for watching! I had the time of my life. Thanks to the best cast mates eva @kyliecantrall @madmaxdonovan @therealcallanfarris @thecocochristo @valeryortiz and of course to our amazing writers and Canadian crew. And @mikealber @gmurraysnyder @realjoeynuss who I guess had something to do with it. AND @eliseallenwriter for her amazing books in the first place!  Swifty Out”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW4CYGePVzU/?utm_medium=copy_link

  • Gabby Duran and the Unsittables debuted in October of 2019, and starred multi-talented actress and musician Kylie Cantrall, making her Disney Channel headlining debut as the titular Gabby Duran. Alongside her was Nathan Lovejoy, Coco Christo as her little sister Olivia, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Gabby’s bestie and conspiracy theorist Wesley, Valery Ortiz as Mom Dina, and Callan Farris as Jeremy, Gabby’s first babysitting assignment.
  • The show was Executive Produced by Mike Alber, Gaby Snyder, and Joe Nussbaum.
 
 
