Disney Shares New Poster for “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild”

In anticipation of the original movie, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild coming to Disney+ next month, Disney has revealed a brand new poster featuring Buck in a pretty harry situation!

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has shared the brand new poster The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild .

. The poster showcases the fearless Buck (voiced by Simon Pegg) up to his neck in river water as he’s trying to get away from the giant dinosaur behind him! The captain reads “Disney+ Gets Wild.”

The movie is set in the Ice Age universe and will also feature Buck’s pals Crash and Eddie on this prehistoric adventure. It is set to debut on Disney+ January 28, 2022.

This January, it's time to get wild! The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild arrives on @DisneyPlus January 28! @IceAge pic.twitter.com/iJ411Givex — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) December 2, 2021

More Ice Age:

