Disney Genie, Disney Genie+, and Individual Lightning Lane Selections to Launch at the Disneyland Resort on December 8

by | Dec 6, 2021 1:00 PM Pacific Time

After launching at Walt Disney World in October, Disney Genie alongside Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane selection will debut at the Disneyland Resort later this week.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disneyland Resort has announced that Disney Genie and Disney Genie+ will launch this Wednesday,  December 8th.
  • In addition to the complimentary Disney Genie service, guests will also be able to book return times for select attractions using the Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane access features, which come at an additional cost.
  • In contrast to the Disney Genie+ service at Walt Disney World (which is $15 per day), the add-on will cost $20 per ticket per day at the Disneyland Resort — which matches what the previous MaxPass product went for.
  • Prices for Individual Lightning Lane selections will vary by attraction and date. These bookings will also be limited to two selections per guest per day. Similar to Walt Disney World, Individual Lightning Lane selections are not accessible through the Disney Genie+ selections.
  • Disney Genie+ can be purchased in the Disneyland app after guests have entered the park and have linked a park ticket.
  • Starting December 8th, guests will also have the option to pre-purchase Disney Genie+ and begin making their Lightning Lane arrival window selections once they enter the park.
  • These services will also support Park Hopping.
  • Of note: despite Lightning Lane options, all attractions will continue to offer standby access either via traditional queue or virtual queue.

About Disney Genie:

  • Built into the Disneyland App, Disney Genie includes a personalized itinerary feature that can quickly map out an entire day.
  • Guests can also create their own personal tip board to instantly see favorite attractions, displaying current and forecasted future wait times, allowing guests to better predict and plan their day accordingly.
  • Through Disney Genie, guests can also join Virtual Queues at certain attractions, make dining and experience reservations, and mobile order food at many locations throughout the Disneyland Resort.

About Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane:

  • Similar to the previous MaxPass, Disney Genie+ allows guests to make return time reservations for select attractions using their mobile phone.
  • Disney Genie+ also includes unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads, as well as new audio experiences that allow guests to discover the parks in new ways through fascinating fun facts and behind-the-scenes insights
  • Beyond the attractions that support Lightning Lane access with Disney Genie+, the most popular attraction(s) in each park feature an Individual Lightning Lane option.
  • These return times are purchased a la carte and are not included with the Disney Genie+ service.
  • Individual Lightning Lane selections can also be made without purchase of Disney Genie+.

As previously announced, the list of attractions that will offer Lightning Lane access via Genie+ include:

Meanwhile, Individual Lightning Lane reservations will be available for the following attractions:

