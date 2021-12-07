New Searchlight Short “Wiggle Room” Available to View on YouTube

Searchlight Pictures has released the 2021 Sundance Film Festival short film Wiggle Room as a Searchlight Short on YouTube.
What’s Happening:
- We reported back in March 2021 that Disney’s Searchlight Pictures had picked up the short film Wiggle Room which premiered at Sundance this year.
- The short film is written and directed by Julia Baylis and Sam Guest.
- Deanna Gibson who plays Daisy in Wiggle Room won the short film’s award for acting at Sundance this year.
- The story follows Daisy (Deanna Gibson) as she is determined to save her wheelchair ramp from repossession, having her confront a shady insurance agent who owes her money.
Cast:
- Deanna Gibson as Daisy
- Sam Stillman as Rudy
- Vilma Ortiz Donovan as Leslie
- Julian Klepper as Alan
- Kylah Collins as Rhonda