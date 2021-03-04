Searchlight Pictures Has Picked up the Sundance Short Film “Wiggle Room”

Searchlight Pictures has picked up the 2021 Sundance Film Festival short film Wiggle Room.

What’s Happening:

The Hollywood Reporter Wiggle Room which premiered at Sundance this year.

which premiered at Sundance this year. The short film is written and directed by Julia Baylis and Sam Guest.

Deanna Gibson who plays Daisy in Wiggle Room won the short film’s award for acting

The story follows Daisy (Deanna Gibson) as she is determined to save her wheelchair ramp from repossession, having her confront a shady insurance agent who owes her money.

Cast:

Deanna Gibson as Daisy

Sam Stillman as Rudy

Vilma Ortiz Donovan as Leslie

Julian Klepper as Alan

Kylah Collins as Rhonda

Searchlight Pictures also acquired the documentary Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) at Sundance Film Festival which tells the story of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival using over 40 hours of archival footage.