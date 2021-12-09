Bob Iger Reflects on his Career with The Walt Disney Company in an Interview with ABC

After a lengthy career with ABC and The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger reflects on his career in an interview with ABC before he is set to leave The Walt Disney Company.

What’s Happening:

"I'm often asked: Would I change anything? The answer's no, it worked out just fine,"

"I've had just a great experience over 47 years with ABC and Disney. I've loved what I've done, every day that I've come to work I've been happy. I'm privileged to have had the opportunity to run this great company."