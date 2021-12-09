Bob Iger Reflects on his Career with The Walt Disney Company in an Interview with ABC

After a lengthy career with ABC and The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger reflects on his career in an interview with ABC before he is set to leave The Walt Disney Company.
- Bob Iger spent 47 years with ABC and The Walt Disney Company, including 15 years as Disney CEO, Iger is set to step down as executive chairman of the board at the end of December 2021.
- Recently, it was announced that Susan Arnold will be stepping into his position of Chairman of the Board.
- In the interview Iger said:
"I'm often asked: Would I change anything? The answer's no, it worked out just fine,"
"I've had just a great experience over 47 years with ABC and Disney. I've loved what I've done, every day that I've come to work I've been happy. I'm privileged to have had the opportunity to run this great company."
- In Iger's 2019 memoir, "The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of The Walt Disney Company," a New York Times bestseller. He was asked in the interview if he plans on writing another book, to which he said:
"I am. I'm thinking about it."
- Iger joined ABC in 1974, 22 years before Disney acquired the network as a weatherman at age 23. He was asked by KABC meteorologist Leslie Lopez if he would co-anchor a morning weather report, Iger noted that he had not done the weather in nearly 48 years. Nevertheless, he gamely delivered the latest forecast to the ABC’s Southern California audience this morning (December 9, 2021).
- In a conversation with Leslie Lopez he said:
"By the way, I started as a weatherman when I was 23 years old, so the possibility exists that you could become the CEO of The Walt Disney Company."
- Iger will remain executive chairman through the end this year. During his tenure with the company, he steered Disney through the successful purchases of Lucasfilm, Marvel, Pixar and other brands that became enormously successful for Disney.