New Teaser Drops for “Welcome to Wrexham” Coming to FX in 2022

It's never sunny in Wrexham. A new teaser dropped last night during It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for Ryan Reynold's and Rob McElhenney's all-new docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, coming in 2022 to FX.

What’s Happening:

Last night, during the latest episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, a new teaser dropped for the new docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, coming in 2022 to FX.

a new teaser dropped for the new docuseries coming in 2022 to FX. Welcome to Wrexham tracks the dreams and people of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club.

tracks the dreams and people of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club. In 2020, Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds ( Deadpool ) teamed up to purchase the team in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. That said, they are serious about their investment in Wrexham, improving the club and doing right by the townspeople.

and Ryan Reynolds ( ) teamed up to purchase the team in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. That said, they are serious about their investment in Wrexham, improving the club and doing right by the townspeople. Founded in 1864, the “Red Dragons” are one of the oldest football teams in the world and currently compete in the National League, the fifth tier of the English football league system.

From Hollywood to Wales, the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.

will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it. In the teaser above, we see the cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia looking into a screen where Wrexham counterparts are staring right back at them, before cutting to a shot of Ryan and Rob in a booth watching the promo, where Ryan wonders who approved this cross-promotion before Rob says casually, “I did.” Ryan then wonders if he’s actually in a promo for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Warranted, since this dropped directly between two new episodes of the series on FX.

looking into a screen where Wrexham counterparts are staring right back at them, before cutting to a shot of Ryan and Rob in a booth watching the promo, where Ryan wonders who approved this cross-promotion before Rob says casually, “I did.” Ryan then wonders if he’s actually in a promo for Warranted, since this dropped directly between two new episodes of the series on FX. Welcome to Wrexham is due out in 2022.