“What’s Up, Disney+” Continues Scavenger Hunt at the Magic Kingdom, Celebrates the Holidays with “Home Sweet Home Alone” Cast

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This time, our hosts continue their scavenger hunt celebrating Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, the cast of Home Sweet Home Alone shares their best tips for the holidays, and lots more.

What’s Happening:

Following that, the hosts go over some of the latest news from the world of Disney+.

The cast of Home Sweet Home Alone , including Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Ally Maki, Aisling Bea and Archie Yates then share their best tips for the holidays.

, including Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Ally Maki, Aisling Bea and Archie Yates then share their best tips for the holidays. Finally, the hosts show off some of their favorite shopDisney.com holiday gifts, such as a plush of Dante from Coco and Marvel