shopDisney’s 12 Days of Magical Deals Extends Sale on Cozy Essentials

by | Dec 11, 2021 8:29 AM Pacific Time

12 Days of Magical Deals is back on shopDisney, with special discounts on categorized merchandise each day! The event runs December 5th-16th and will feature the latest must-haves for the whole family—including dogs. Be sure to check back each day for the latest enchanting offer.

Welcome to day seven of shopDisney’s 12 Days of Magical Deals. Today guests can enjoy savings on cozy essentials like bathrobes, plush, pullovers and coats for everyone on your list, yes even yourself! But that’s not all, with Christmas coming in just a few weeks, now is the time to place an order so your gifts arrive in time. Shop by December 17th for delivery by December 24th with standard shipping.

Speaking of shipping don’t forget to add the code: SHIPMAGIC at checkout for free shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax).

Cozy Plush

Warm up to winter with a soft, cuddly friend by your side! These Disney plushes deliver joy and magic to kids of all ages.  

Mickey Mouse Weighted Plush – Medium 14''

Donald Duck Plush – Medium 17''

The Child Plush in Hover Pram – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Small 7 1/2''

Quasimodo VHS Plush – The Hunchback of Notre Dame – Small 7'' – Limited Release

Cozy Pajamas

Marie Pajama and Pillow Set for Girls – The Aristocats – Personalizable

Goofy Lounge Pants for Men

Grogu Pajama Set for Women by Munki Munki – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

The Incredibles PJ PALS for Kids

Winnie the Pooh Blanket Sleeper for Baby

Stormtrooper PJ PALS for Kids – Star Wars

Cozy Slippers

Eeyore Slippers for Adults

Stitch Slippers for Adults – Lilo & Stitch

Winnie the Pooh Boot Slippers for Adults

Minnie Mouse Boot Slippers for Adults

Tinker Bell Slippers for Adults – Peter Pan

Cozy Coats and Sherpa Pullovers

The Child Puffy Jacket for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Reversible

Alice in Wonderland Puffy Jacket for Adults – Reversible

Mickey Mouse Zip Fleece Jacket for Adults

Donald Duck Puffy Jacket for Adults – Reversible

Pluto Sherpa Fleece Pullover for Adults

Donald Duck Sherpa Fleece Pullover for Adults

Disneyland Sherpa Fleece Pullover for Adults

Star Wars Logo Sherpa Fleece Pullover for Adults

Toys for Tots

Give the gift of Disney magic this year to a child who could truly benefit from some extra joy through the Toys for Tots Toy Drive. Best of all you can share your donation simply by visiting shopDisney! These cute plush toys are on sale as part of today’s Cozy Essentials deals.

The Child Plush – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Small 11'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Minnie Mouse Plush – Red – Medium 18'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Pua Plush – Moana – Small 8 1/2'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Dumbo Plush – Medium 14'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Check back tomorrow for Day 8 of 12 Days of Magical Deals from shopDisney!

 
 
