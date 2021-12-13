“Reservation Dogs” Co-Creator Starlin Harjo Signs Overall Deal with FX

Reservation Dogs co-creator Starlin Harjo has been signed to an overall deal with FX after the show earned a Golden Globe nomination for best comedy series, according to Variety.

Under his new deal, Harjo will continue to write, direct, executive produce and serve as showrunner on Reservation Dogs while also developing new projects for FX.

while also developing new projects for FX. Harjo is currently developing a new, currently untitled series, which he is co-writing with novelist Jonathan Lee.

He is also co-executive producing with Garrett Basch, and directing the project himself.

What they’re saying:

Sterlin Harjo: “I’m excited to continue growing my collaboration with FX and have the opportunity to champion more Indigenous voices and stories.”

Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX: "'Reservation Dogs' is brilliant and can't return soon enough. We believe in Sterlin's unique vision and welcome this opportunity to continue to partner with him in bringing more great TV to FX."

About Reservation Dogs:

The critically acclaimed series Reservation Dogs has officially been renewed by FX on Hulu

The debut season premiered on August 9th and the 8-episode season wraps on September 20th.

Reservation Dogs has a 100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a Metacritic score of Universal Acclaim.

The series “Follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.”

Reservation Dogs is co-created and executive produced by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi. Garrett Basch joins them as executive producer.

The Cast: