shopDisney’s 12 Days of Magical Deals Extends Savings on Toys for Under the Tree

12 Days of Magical Deals is back on shopDisney, with special discounts on categorized merchandise each day! The event runs December 5th-16th and will feature the latest must-haves for the whole family—including dogs. Be sure to check back each day for the latest enchanting offer.

12 Days of Magical Deals – shopDisney

Welcome to day eight of shopDisney’s 12 Days of Magical Deals. Today guests can save on the best Toys for Under the Tree. But that’s not all, with Christmas coming in just a few weeks, now is the time to place an order so your gifts arrive in time. Shop by December 17th for delivery by December 24th with standard shipping.

Speaking of shipping, don’t forget to add the code: SHIPMAGIC at checkout to enjoy free shipping on orders of $75 or more (pre tax).

Disney Toys

Pocahontas Classic Doll – 11 1/2''

Pocahontas Classic Doll Accessory Pack

Minnie Mouse House Play Set

Alice in Wonderland Tea Party Classic Doll Play Set

Disney Animators' Collection Tiana Doll – The Princess and the Frog – 16''

Star Wars Toys

Darth Maul Collector's Edition Action Figure by Diamond Select – Star Wars – 7''

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Deluxe Figure Play Set

Darth Vader LIGHTSABER Toy – Star Wars

Marvel Toys

Iron Man Hall of Armor Play Set – Marvel Toybox

Wolverine Talking Action Figure

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Blaster Toy by Hasbro

Captain America Shield – Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War | Marvel

Black Widow Stingers Play Set – Marvel's Black Widow

Pixar Toys

Francesco Bernoulli Built to Race Remote Control Vehicle – Cars

Zurg Lair Play Set – Toy Story – Pixar Toybox

Onward Deluxe Figure Play Set

Coco Deluxe Figure Play Set

Merida Classic Doll – Brave – 11 1/2''

Toys for Tots

Give the gift of Disney magic this year to a child who could truly benefit from some extra joy through the Toys for Tots Toy Drive. Best of all you can share your donation simply by visiting shopDisney! These must-have play sets are on sale as part of today’s Toys under the Tree deals.

Toy Story Alien Interactive Talking Action Figure – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Figure Play Set – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Avengers Deluxe Figure Play Set – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Raya Classic Doll – 11'' – Disney Raya and the Last Dragon – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Frozen 2 Figure Play Set – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Check back tomorrow for Day 10 of 12 Days of Magical Deals from shopDisney!