Tonight’s Carolina Hurricanes vs. Minnesota Wild Game on ESPN+ and Hulu Delayed Due to COVID Protocols

The National Hockey League (NHL) have announced that tonight’s Carolina Hurricanes vs. Minnesota Wild game on ESPN+ and Hulu has been postponed.
What’s Happening:
- Tonight’s Carolina Hurricanes vs. Minnesota Wild game has been postponed as a result of four additional Carolina Hurricane players entering the NHL’s COVID protocols earlier today.
- ESPN announced this postponement through their PR Twitter:
The @NHL has announced that Tuesday's @Canes vs. @mnwild game on @ESPNPlus/@hulu has been postponed as a result of 4 additional Carolina Hurricane's players entering the #NHL's COVID protocols earlier today pic.twitter.com/Gxt7mt9wDS
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 14, 2021
More ESPN News:
- Eleanor “Nell” DeVane, an attorney with more than 20 years of experience in ESPN’s legal department over two stints, has been named Chief Counsel, effective in January.
- ESPN has revealed that it will receive the first ever Iconic Network Award at the 2022 Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame, the premier industry event paying tribute to the pioneers, innovators and stars of the electronic arts.
- PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is set to launch next month, and will feature four new streaming feeds that more than triples the amount of live coverage to over 4,300 hours exclusive to the streaming service.