Disney Donates Buddy Benches to 3 Schools in Honor of “Ron’s Gone Wrong” Home Video Release

In celebration of the home video release of Ron’s Gone Wrong, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution has partnered with stars of the film to donate “Buddy Benches” to a school of their choice.

What’s Happening:

Zach Galifianakis, Olivia Colman, and Ed Helms will be donating “Buddy Benches” to schools of their choice courtesy of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution in celebration of the home video release of Ron’s Gone Wrong .

. In the film, one of Barney’s teachers creates a friend-making spot on the school playground called a “Buddy Bench.” Barney, who doesn’t yet have a B*Bot, the latest tech craze, is left out of social fun at school.

The bench also comes into play in the heartwarming finale of the critically acclaimed film, which has an 80% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Real-life Buddy Benches are heading to the following schools courtesy of three members of the Ron’s Gone Wrong voice cast: Zach Galifianakis, who voices Ron, has pledged a bench to the Wilksboro Elementary School in his hometown of Wilksboro, North Carolina. Ed Helms, who plays Barney’s father Graham, is donating a bench to his alma mater the Interlochen Center for the Art. Olivia Colman – Barney’s grandmother Donka – and her husband, writer Ed Sinclair, are giving a bench to the Holt Youth Project in Norfolk, UK.

About Ron’s Gone Wrong: