Disney Donates Buddy Benches to 3 Schools in Honor of “Ron’s Gone Wrong” Home Video Release

In celebration of the home video release of Ron’s Gone Wrong, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution has partnered with stars of the film to donate “Buddy Benches” to a school of their choice.
What’s Happening:
- Zach Galifianakis, Olivia Colman, and Ed Helms will be donating “Buddy Benches” to schools of their choice courtesy of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution in celebration of the home video release of Ron’s Gone Wrong.
- In the film, one of Barney’s teachers creates a friend-making spot on the school playground called a “Buddy Bench.” Barney, who doesn’t yet have a B*Bot, the latest tech craze, is left out of social fun at school.
- The bench also comes into play in the heartwarming finale of the critically acclaimed film, which has an 80% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes
- Real-life Buddy Benches are heading to the following schools courtesy of three members of the Ron’s Gone Wrong voice cast:
- Zach Galifianakis, who voices Ron, has pledged a bench to the Wilksboro Elementary School in his hometown of Wilksboro, North Carolina.
- Ed Helms, who plays Barney’s father Graham, is donating a bench to his alma mater the Interlochen Center for the Art.
- Olivia Colman – Barney’s grandmother Donka – and her husband, writer Ed Sinclair, are giving a bench to the Holt Youth Project in Norfolk, UK.
- Ron’s Gone Wrong is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD with never-before-seen bonus footage and deleted scenes. Click here to read our review.
- Ron’s Gone Wrong is the debut animated feature of UK-based Locksmith Studios, distributed by 20th Century Studios.
About Ron’s Gone Wrong:
Things go hilariously awry when Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler, receives a malfunctioning, digitally connected device that’s supposed to be his “best friend out of the box.” In this action-packed animated story set against the backdrop of the social media age, a boy and his robot discover the wonderful messiness of true friendship.