Stars of “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” Ride Some of Their Favorite Attractions in New Teaser

Disney Parks have released a small teaser for their annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade television event on ABC.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks tweeted out the teaser below for the Magical Christmas Day Parade, featuring the stars of the event experiencing some of their favorite attractions at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World:
While performing for the #DisneyChristmasCelebration, our stars enjoyed a little break at the @Disneyland and @WaltDisneyWorld attractions! 😍🎢 Watch the parade along with performances from your favorite artists on Christmas morning on @ABCNetwork! Stream next day on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/o03gbnHCWn
— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 19, 2021
The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade will feature the following performances:
- Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town”
- Jimmie Allen – “White Christmas”
- Kristin Chenoweth – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”
- Darren Criss – “Christmas Dance”
- Meg Donnelly – “Jingle Bell Rock”
- Brett Eldredge – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
- Norah Jones – “Run Rudolph Run”
- Pentatonix – “I Saw Three Ships”
- Gwen Stefani – “Cheer for the Elves”
- For more Disney Parks Christmas fun, you can now stream The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration from Thanksgiving on Hulu.
- The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade airs on ABC Christmas morning at 10:00AM E / 9:00AM C/P, and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.