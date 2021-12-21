“The Lion King” on Broadway Cancels Performances Through December 26th Due to Positive COVID-19 Tests

Due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases within the company of players, performances of The Lion King musical at The Minskoff Theatre have been cancelled through December 26th.

What’s Happening:

The official The Lion King – Musical Twitter account tweeted an update today, notifying guests of some show cancellations.

Important information regarding Broadway performances of THE LION KING. Please visit https://t.co/bzii6AfKcd for more information. pic.twitter.com/cPghp8ezjv — The Lion King – Musical (@TheLionKing) December 21, 2021