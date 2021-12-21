“The Lion King” on Broadway Cancels Performances Through December 26th Due to Positive COVID-19 Tests

Due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases within the company of players, performances of The Lion King musical at The Minskoff Theatre have been cancelled through December 26th.
- The official The Lion King – Musical Twitter account tweeted an update today, notifying guests of some show cancellations.
Important information regarding Broadway performances of THE LION KING. Please visit https://t.co/bzii6AfKcd for more information. pic.twitter.com/cPghp8ezjv
— The Lion King – Musical (@TheLionKing) December 21, 2021
- Additional breakthrough COVID-19 cases were detected within the company of The Lion King, which plays at The Minskoff Theatre in New York City.
- To support the wellness and safety of guests, cast and crew, all matinee and evening performances from Tuesday, December 21st through Sunday, December 26th have been cancelled.
- The show will resume performances Monday, December 27th at 2:00 PM.
- All tickets for the cancelled performances will be refunded at the point of purchase.
- For more information on how to go about getting a refund or ticket exchange, please visit the show’s official website.
- The Lion King’s sister show on Broadway, Aladdin The Musical, also had to cancel performances this week.