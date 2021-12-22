Marvel Releases Teaser Trailer, Poster for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

With Spider-Man: No Way Home breaking box office records, Marvel is now looking ahead to its next feature film release. This morning, the studio released a teaser trailer and poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
What’s Happening:
- The official teaser trailer for the next installment in the Doctor Strange franchise has arrived.
- Of course, fans who already caught Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres may or may not have already seen this first look.
- In the teaser, we find Strange meeting up with Wanda and also encountering someone a bit more sinister…
- Marvel also debuted a new poster for the film:
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theatres May 6th, 2022.
More Marvel news:
- As mentioned, Spider-Man: No Way Home has exploded at the box office since opening last weekend.
- With the film’s success, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige says Marvel and Sony are “actively beginning to develop” future plans for the web slinger.
- Elsewhere in the MCU, today brought the season finale of Hawkeye on Disney+ — check out Mack’s recap of the thrilling episode.