Marvel Releases Teaser Trailer, Poster for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

With Spider-Man: No Way Home breaking box office records, Marvel is now looking ahead to its next feature film release. This morning, the studio released a teaser trailer and poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

What’s Happening:

The official teaser trailer for the next installment in the Doctor Strange franchise has arrived.

Of course, fans who already caught Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres may or may not have already seen this first look.

in theatres may or may not have already seen this first look. In the teaser, we find Strange meeting up with Wanda and also encountering someone a bit more sinister…

Marvel also debuted a new poster for the film:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theatres May 6th, 2022.

More Marvel news: