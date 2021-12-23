“Beauty and the Beast” Belle nuiMO Coming Soon shopDisney

shopDisney has teased that another beloved princess will be joining the Disney nuiMOs crew: Belle! The brown haired, book loving princess is the next character to be featured in the collection and will be arriving soon.

What’s Happening:

The adorable line of cute plushes called nuiMOs is about to get another friend. shopDisney has shared a photo of Princess Belle announcing that she’ll soon be available for purchase.

Belle comes dressed in her iconic yellow gown and matching shoes and she’s ready for pictures and posing from the moment she arrives.

Fans will also be able to purchase a variety of accessories and outfits so they can dress Belle for every occasion or mood.

The Belle nuiMO will be available soon on shopDisney

