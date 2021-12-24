Knott’s Berry Farm Announces New Year’s Eve Celebration Event Details

Knott’s Berry Farm has announced their festivities for New Year’s Eve, which will include fireworks, live bands, a family-friendly comedian, and lots more!

What’s Happening:

Before the night begins, Knott’s Berry Farm guests can enjoy the shows, food and shopping available for Knott’s Merry Farm

Guests can ring in the New Year with a bang during the Midnight Fireworks Spectacular.

The map below shows off the best locations in the park to view the fireworks show.

Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies will be performing at the Wagon Camp Theatre, sure to get the crowds’ toes tappin’, hands clappin’ and guts bustin’.

DJ Katar brings the party to the farm for a special New Year's celebration, with high-energy music and dancing taking place at the Calico Mine Stage.

The Calico Mine Stage will also host Mic Dangerously and the Royal We, who will blast unforgettable pop and rock music.

PEANUTS characters will be available to pose with guests nearby in their favorite party outfits.

Over at Boardwalk BBQ, you can catch PianoMania Dueling Pianos , featuring two talented musicians battling head-to-head in a musical competition you won’t want to miss.

Family-friendly comedian, Chipper Lowell, will bring his hilarious comedy, magic, and audience participation to the Bird Cage Theatre.

Jitterbug Pop Swing Band, Dance Instructors and the Jitterbug Jumpers are on hand to play the slickest standards ever at the Boardwalk Ballroom. Swing, sway, and jump with the hippest cats in town.

Fiesta Plaza will feature DJ Ashley playing upbeat Latin and Top 40 music.

playing upbeat Latin and Top 40 music. Spur’s Restaurant will be serving a special New Year’s Eve Buffet from 5:30 PM – 10:00 PM. It will be walk-up only and park admission is required.