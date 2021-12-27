Fandango Survey Shows “Black Panther,” “Thor” Sequels Among Most Anticipated Films of 2022

by | Dec 27, 2021 12:15 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Fandango, the nation’s leading movie ticketing service, asked more than 6,000 of its ticket-buyers in December about the top movies they want to see on the big screen next year. The top five most anticipated blockbusters for 2022 are Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Jurassic World: Dominion.

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned the top spot on the ‘most anticipated blockbusters’ list, while Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse followed up at number two.
  • Thor: Love and Thunder came in at four and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness grabbed the sixth spot.
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse also grabbed the top spot for ‘most anticipated animated/family movies’ while Pixar’s Lightyear followed up in second.
  • The long-awaited Avatar sequel came in second for the ‘most anticipated action/adventure (non-superhero) films.’
  • As for the ‘most anticipated returning performances,’ Chris Hemsworth as Thor topped the list, while Natalie Portman as Jane Foster in the same film was third.
  • Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff came in at two and five respectively on that list as they will return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
  • The final spot on that list belongs to Zoe Saldana, who will return as Neytiri in Avatar 2.
  • As for the ‘most anticipated new performances,’ Christian Bale as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder took the third spot, while Issa Rae as Jessica Drew in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse came in at fourth.
  • Additionally, Fandango asked ticket-buyers about their recent experiences at the movie theater and their anticipated moviegoing habits in the new year, with the following results:
    • 94% want to go to the theater more often in 2022 than they did in 2021
    • 89% were gratified to see new movie releases on the big screen this year.
    • 88% are excited by the 2022 line-up of theatrical releases.
    • 86% picked Action/Adventure as one of their favorite genres.
    • 80% hope to see five or more movies on the big screen in 2022.
    • 70% plan to see movies on premium large-format screens whenever possible.

What they’re saying:

  • Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis: “Audiences are looking for unforgettable experiences at the theater and 2022 promises to deliver a bounty of exciting new movies that you must see on the big screen. From some of the biggest returning characters like Spider-Man, Batman, Catwoman, and Doctor Strange, to memorable franchises like Black Panther, Top Gun, Mission: Impossible and Jurassic World, the new year is packed with thrills, chills and adventure around every corner.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed