Fandango Survey Shows “Black Panther,” “Thor” Sequels Among Most Anticipated Films of 2022

Fandango, the nation’s leading movie ticketing service, asked more than 6,000 of its ticket-buyers in December about the top movies they want to see on the big screen next year. The top five most anticipated blockbusters for 2022 are Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Jurassic World: Dominion.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned the top spot on the ‘most anticipated blockbusters’ list, while Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse followed up at number two.

Additionally, Fandango asked ticket-buyers about their recent experiences at the movie theater and their anticipated moviegoing habits in the new year, with the following results: 94% want to go to the theater more often in 2022 than they did in 2021 89% were gratified to see new movie releases on the big screen this year. 88% are excited by the 2022 line-up of theatrical releases. 86% picked Action/Adventure as one of their favorite genres. 80% hope to see five or more movies on the big screen in 2022. 70% plan to see movies on premium large-format screens whenever possible.



