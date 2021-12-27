Disney+ Releases First in New Series of Posters for “The Book of Boba Fett”

Disney+ has released the first in a new series of posters celebrating this Wednesday’s debut of The Book of Boba Fett.
What’s Happening:
- The official Twitter account for The Book of Boba Fett has released the first in a new series of posters inspired by the new Disney+ show.
- The artwork for the first poster was created by English artist Andrew Swainson.
Their reign begins. Check out the first in a series of posters inspired by #TheBookOfBobaFett, streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. Art by @a_swainson. pic.twitter.com/AFcpiNHj2u
— The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) December 27, 2021
About The Book of Boba Fett:
- The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.
- The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.
- The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29th, 2022.
