Disney+ Releases First in New Series of Posters for “The Book of Boba Fett”

Disney+ has released the first in a new series of posters celebrating this Wednesday’s debut of The Book of Boba Fett.

What’s Happening:

The official Twitter account for The Book of Boba Fett has released the first in a new series of posters inspired by the new Disney+ show.

has released the first in a new series of posters inspired by the new Disney+ show. The artwork for the first poster was created by English artist Andrew Swainson

Their reign begins. Check out the first in a series of posters inspired by #TheBookOfBobaFett, streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. Art by @a_swainson. pic.twitter.com/AFcpiNHj2u — The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) December 27, 2021

About The Book of Boba Fett:

The Book of Boba Fett , a thrilling Star Wars The Mandalorian

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29th, 2022.

stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29th, 2022.

