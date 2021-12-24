New Special Look at “The Book of Boba Fett” Reveals a New Character and Some Fantastic Moments

We are only 5 days away from the debut of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+! With that, a brand new special look has been released, revealing some new scenes from the upcoming series.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has released an exciting new minute-long look at its new live-action series from Lucasfilm, The Book of Boba Fett .

. Fennec Shand (Ming Na Wen) begins the teaser by telling a group of mercenaries and bounty hunters that “Jabba the Hutt once sat on that throne. You all accrued wealth and riches under Jabba. You can again, with this man, Boba Fett.”

We also get a first look at a new character who speeds into frame aboard a blue speeder.

The teaser ends with an excellent line from Boba Fett: “I’m not a bounty hunter. I’m the crime lord now.”

Disney+ recently announced that the series will have seven weekly episodes, starting December 29, exclusively on the streaming service.

About The Book of Boba Fett:

The Book of Boba Fett , a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian , finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

, a thrilling adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of , finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29th, 2022.