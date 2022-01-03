New Lunar New Year Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney World

Lunar New Year merchandise is starting to appear at Walt Disney World’s World of Disney, and some of the first pieces we’ve spotted include new Minnie ears and a new tumbler.

What’s Happening:

New Lunar New Year merchandise is starting to pop up around the Walt Disney World Disney Springs

Themed to the Year of the Tiger, we spotted a new pair of Minnie Ears, as well as a new Tervis tumbler. Both are elaborately decorated to tie in with the Lunar New Year look, as well as this year’s animal, the tiger.

In the Chinese Zodiac, the animals follow one another in an established order and are repeated every twelve years – rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog and pig. Each animal has particular characteristics and people born in a certain year are believed to take on these characteristics. People born this year, or in previous Tiger years (1902, 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022) are said to be born leaders, and are hungry for excitement and crave attention. Tiger people may appear calm but there is often a hidden aggressiveness, but they can also be sensitive, humorous and capable of great generosity and love.

The new Tervis Tumbler sells for $39.99 and the ears go for $29.99.

While this merchandise features our fab favorite friends, we know that overseas, Shere Khan, Rajah, Tigger, and Chandu (from Sindbad’s Storybook Voyage at Tokyo DisneySea) are prominently featured on merchandise, and we’re curious to see if it makes its way stateside.

