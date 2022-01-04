More 50th Merchandise Found at Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World

Earlier today, we reported on some of the 50th Anniversary merchandise that has been seen at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. Well, just like that hotel, across the Seven Seas Lagoon, Disney’s Contemporary Resort is also celebrating their 50th anniversary. As such, they have their own selection of merchandise.

A festive dress is available at this location, keeping a retro-modern aesthetic featuring bright colors and iconography indicative of the resort. The dress comes in various sizes and sells for $108.00

Special 50th anniversary art is at this location as well, featuring nice blues and showcasing a sailboat on the waterways surrounding the resort. The iconic monorail is going by overhead with Cinderella Castle in the background. There is also a 50th anniversary icon adorning the piece. This size of print is sold for $39.99 This art, along with pieces celebrating Disney’s Polynesian Resort and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground are also available as a three-puzzle set.

A kids shirt featuring the same kind of style of the art is available for $24.99 Other apparel is also available featuring the logo of the resort, like this baseball tee that showcases the landmark building but with the style and pattern like that of Mary Blair’s iconic mural that can be seen on the Grand Canyon Concourse of the hotel.

The style also is kind of carried over but in a brighter way in a baseball cap that sells for $29.99. The adjustable strap on the back features a monorail with the same style.

Though not celebrating the 50th, this mature golf polo featuring the logo of the resort has long been a favorite, and retails for $74.99.

There is also a more generic line of Mickey and Minnie Mouse merchandise showcasing the two characters at the resort along said phrases like “Hello Sunshine!” We are particularly fond of this baseball cap ($27.99) that features the legendary goat that can be found in the aforementioned Mary Blair mural in the hotel’s Grand Canyon Concourse.

More items can be found in this line, with more apparel, coasters, cups, and even an ornament featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse in this style.

While some merchandise can be found throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, other items, typically with the Contemporary Resort logo, can only be found at stores at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. All of the items we found today were found in Bayview Gifts (BVG) at the resort.