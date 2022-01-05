“The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert” Coming to IMAX for One-Night Event

Walt Disney Studios has announced via their Twitter account that The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert will be coming to IMAX for a one-night event.

Beatles fans can relive the band’s iconic final performance in this one-night event in select IMAX theaters across the country.

The event will consist of a 60-minute presentation of Peter Jackson’s Disney+

The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert will be in IMAX theaters on January 30th, exactly 53 years since the concert. You can get your tickets

The Q&A will be broadcast via satellite simultaneously to all connected IMAX locations.

A global theatrical engagement of the 60-minute feature will run February 11-13, 2022.

The complete docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back, will also be available on Blu-ray and DVD in the U.S. on February 8, 2022.

What they’re saying:

Peter Jackson: “I’m thrilled that the rooftop concert from The Beatles: Get Back is going to be experienced in IMAX, on that huge screen. It’s The Beatles’ last concert, and it’s the absolute perfect way to see and hear it.”

About The Beatles: Get Back

Directed by three-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), The Beatles: Get Back takes audiences back in time to the band’s January 1969 recording sessions, which became a pivotal moment in music history. The docuseries showcases The Beatles’ creative process as they attempt to write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years. Faced with a nearly impossible deadline, the strong bonds of friendship shared by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr are put to the test. The docuseries is compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot over 21 days, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and from more than 150 hours of unheard audio, most of which has been locked in a vault for over half a century. Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to this Beatles treasure trove, all of which has now been brilliantly restored. What emerges is an unbelievably intimate portrait of The Beatles, showing how, with their backs against the wall, they could still rely on their friendship, good humor, and creative genius. While plans derail and relationships are put to the test, some of the world’s most iconic songs are composed and performed. The docuseries features – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles’ last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row, as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band’s final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be.

You can watch The Beatles: Get Back on Disney+ now.