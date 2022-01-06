ESPN+ Raises Prices for UFC Pay-Per-Views

The UFC has some very exciting fights on the schedule for 2022. Unfortunately, they’re going to be slightly more expensive to watch. The price of UFC pay-per-view events on ESPN+ has been increased.

The cost of UFC pay-per-view events has been increased by $5, from $69.99 to $74.99.

Additionally, the cost of the pay-per-view and ESPN+ annual subscription bundle has been increased by $10, from $89.98 to $99.98.

And finally, the price of a UFC pay-per-view plus the Disney bundle has been increased from $83.98 to $88.98.

The first UFC pay-per-view affected by this price change will be UFC 270 on January 22.

