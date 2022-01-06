ESPN+ Raises Prices for UFC Pay-Per-Views

The UFC has some very exciting fights on the schedule for 2022. Unfortunately, they’re going to be slightly more expensive to watch. The price of UFC pay-per-view events on ESPN+ has been increased.
- The cost of UFC pay-per-view events has been increased by $5, from $69.99 to $74.99.
- Additionally, the cost of the pay-per-view and ESPN+ annual subscription bundle has been increased by $10, from $89.98 to $99.98.
- And finally, the price of a UFC pay-per-view plus the Disney bundle has been increased from $83.98 to $88.98.
- The first UFC pay-per-view affected by this price change will be UFC 270 on January 22.
About UFC 270:
- The event will see heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou take on interim champ Cyril Gane to determine who really is the baddest man on the planet.
- Plus, recently crowned flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will face former champ Deiveson Figueiredo for the third straight time to prove his win wasn’t a fluke.
- UFC 270 will be held on Saturday, January 22 at 10 PM ET.
- Fight fans can order the pay-per-view through ESPN+ and take advantage of the newly priced offer: $99.98 for UFC 270 and an ESPN+ annual plan.
- ESPN+ subscribers can order the pay-per-view for $74.99.